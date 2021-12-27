Salida police officers arrested Norman Vernon Veasman, 44, of Salida Dec. 20 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeffrey Stang, 61, Westminster, was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of failing to drive in a single lane and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested Dec. 17 on charges of pedestrian on highway under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Darrell Frye, 49, Salida, was arrested Dec. 17 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Julie Rae Copeland, 43, Cañon City, was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of driving vehicle while license is under restraint or suspended, fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Brandon Brewer, 33, Cañon City, was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 29, Salida, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Zoe Mariah Drake, 23, Salida, was arrested Dec. 14 on a charge of violation of bail bond condition – misdemeanor. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Salida, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of resisting arrest and second-degree assault – aggravated assault on a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. He was also arrested on a charge of fugitive of justice, for which he was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Joshua W. Fastie, 46, Salida, was arrested Dec. 13 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Duane Houghton, 40, Salida, was arrested Dec. 13 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Thomas Jay Sherwood, 34, Salida, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Danielle Maria Riggio, 22, Salida, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of child abuse – negligence, criminal mischief and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Carlos Gabriell Guerra, 27, Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of child abuse – negligence and criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $500 bail. He was also arrested on two charges of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,600 bail on the first charge and $400 on the second.
Eric Edward Pacheco, 33, Salida, was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, harassment and menacing – intimidation. He was held without bond.
Amy Marie Ewers, 43, Salida, was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Leslie Ordaz, 38, Salida, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonah Timothy Duchesne, 18, Salida, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Nick Patrick Olinger, 31, Salem, South Dakota, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane, failed to present evidence of insurance, vehicle validation tab/sticker improperly attached and driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Michael Wilkes Crook, 33, Salida, was issued a summons and released Dec. 3 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, driving with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, and signal devices failed to meet requirements.
Briana Nikole Martin, 27, Salida, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Reed R. Last, 39, Salida, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of driving vehicle while license was under restraint or revoked and failure to signal as required. He was held without bond on those charges. He was also charged with fugitive of justice and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rocco R. Spizzirri, 53, Elmhurst, Illinois, was issued a summons and released Dec. 1 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required.
Sara Jean Nordby, 43, Salida, was arrested Dec. 1 on two counts of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the first charge and $5,000 bail on the second.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
