Salida High School seniors were awarded $131,000 in local scholarships and another $830,000 in university scholarships and grants Monday at the SHS Scholarship Night.
The total amount of postsecondary education funds earned by graduating seniors came to $961,000, SHS Principal Jesse Hull told students and families.
Prior to the awarding of local scholarships, Hull announced this year’s SHS salutatorian, Nate Yeakley, and Dean of Students Abigail Cooksey announced SHS class valedictorian, Elena Dziura.
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader Lauren Smith was presented the $1,000 Mary Redfern-White Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is given each year to a third-grade student in the district in memory of Redfern-White a third-grade teacher who died in 2010.
The scholarship was presented by her husband, Rob White.
The 2023 Salida Fighting Heart Award was given to Chase Diesslin, who also received $500.
The award is given annually to a student athlete who has continually performed to the best of their ability. Honorees must show good sportsmanship and outstanding leadership and must participate in at least two sports.
Several students received multiple scholarships from local entities.
Additional college and other scholarships earned by the seniors were also celebrated.
In addition to scholarships, three students, Dziura, Nina Haas and Lane Baker, were recognized by Colorado Mountain College Salida Campus Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Amy Stanley for having earned their associate degrees from the college prior to their high school graduation through the concurrent enrollment program between SHS and CMC.
They are the first Salida High School students to achieve the accomplishment since the Salida CMC Campus was established.
