The Salida school board will consider the 2022-2023 district budget and appropriations at its meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
A recommendation to change the director of academic affairs position will also be considered.
On the heels of the departure of board member Jeannie Peters, the board is also expected to approve a resolution declaring a vacancy on the board in the at-large seat.
Discussion items for the meeting include school safety and the proposal of community listening sessions to take place before the board’s August retreat.
The meeting is also accessible through the Salida school board YouTube page.
