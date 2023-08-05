Chaffee County commissioners met as the Board of Equalization during their regular meeting Tuesday and conducted four property tax appeal hearings presented by Chaffee County Assessor Rick Roberts.
Of the four appeals heard, three were denied and one was approved with a re-evaluation lower than the original evaluation.
An additional 166 appeal recommendations made by referees in the preceding week were also approved by the board.
Roberts said the appeals that were approved by referees’ evaluations were lowered.
A total of 1,800 appeals were filed by Chaffee County property owners regarding 2023 evaluations. Most of those were residential properties, Roberts said.
Meeting as the Board of County Commissioners, commissioners approved a low bid of $132,000 from Wagner Rents for the purchase of a vacuum truck to be used by Chaffee County Road and Bridge to clear culverts.
Also approved was ratification of the submission of a Department of Local Affairs Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund grant application earmarked for capital improvements at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field. The grant would be for $1 million toward the projected $2 million replacement of the fuel farm at the airport with above-ground tanks. Additional funds are expected from a 50 percent match from the county and the City of Salida, which share management of the airport.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners approved:
• The Love correction plat and related subdivision exemption, Resolution 2023-80.
• The Riverside Grill at River Runners liquor license renewal.
• The Timber Creek major subdivision final plat, Resolution 2023-77.
• Townsite of Cleora lot line eliminations, boundary line adjustments and road vacations, Resolution 2023-76.
• Termination of the ground lease for Andrew Marks at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and approval of a new lease for Salida Soaring Co., replacing the Marks lease.
