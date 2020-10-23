Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), a national organization, has been around for over 10 years.
After the death of George Floyd earlier this year, however, there was a huge spike of interest in the group, including in Chaffee County.
Salidan Megan Lombardo and other local individuals reached out to SURJ and they were connected together. They formed a new chapter, Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Justice (CCSURJ).
“They try to focus on areas of the country that are under represented, like rural areas and predominately red states,” Lombardo said. “Our mission is to work for racial justice and to undermine white supremacy.”
The CCSURJ chapter has members stretching from Buena Vista south to Alamosa.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get more people into the conversation,” Lombardo said. “What we want is to invite people in. We want more voices to become anti-racist, advocates and active members in building an equitable community.”
In addition to learning and mobilizing, the local chapter has focused its early efforts on Salida and its 2021 budget, specifically policing.
The group hasn’t advocated defunding the police or even decreasing its budget, but they did send a letter to the city council asking for a pause to keep the police budget at its 2020 level.
Lombardo said the local chapter is focused on being data driven and asked the local police department and city officials to see the forms that police are filling out.
“We don’t see it, so what we’re left to work with is accounts of personal experiences with the police department,” Lombardo said. “Until we get more data collection that provides transparency, let’s not add any new expenditures.”
She also said the request for a new full time employee wasn’t on their radar until the meeting two weeks ago.
“If (the city) has extra money, why not invest in community programs that prevent crime?” Lombardo said. “I believe the way we spend money represents our priorities.”
She said they hope to take what they learn in Salida to other places, acknowledging the local chapter is still in its infancy.
Lombardo said the CCSURJ leadership team, comprised of about 10 members, meets every other week to keep it moving forward while 100-130 other people have signed up to receive emails or joined their Facebook group.
“We’re investing our energy in learning and mobilizing at this point,” she said.
People interested in learning more about CCSURJ can follow them on Facebook or email centralcosurj@gmail.com and ask what’s going on.
Lombardo said they encourage new members to attend SURJ training, which takes place the first Thursday of the month.
She said the great thing about being part of a larger national organization is that it helps keep the local chapter in line.
“Everybody’s welcome,” she said. “Let’s keep this conversation going and continue to educate each other.”
