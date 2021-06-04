A Cotopaxi couple arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap a judge in Wichita, Kansas remain defiant in federal court in that city.
“(We) demand to be set free,” Valerie Ann Barker, 67, and Danny Lee Barker, 68, wrote last month in a document filed in court in their case there.
“We are not United States CITIZENS or RESIDENTS, we are sovereign . . . The United States . . . has no authority over (us),” the document states.
The Mountain Mail reported in April that the Barkers were arrested by deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies during a car stop.
The couple was arrested for the FBI on an indictment from the U.S. District Court in Wichita.
The indictment alleges the Barkers made three threats last year to kidnap a judge in Wichita, but does not say why threats were made or specifically to which judge they were made. It does not provide any information about the Barkers’ connection to Kansas.
A judge in Colorado ordered U.S. marshals in April to transport the Barkers to Wichita to face the charge.
Court records show that a judge there on May 19 ordered Valerie Barker to remain in custody pending trial. She “refuses to participate meaningfully” in the hearing and “proclaimed her refusal to attend any further court sessions,” the records state.
A trial date has not been set. The records do not show that custody status of Danny Barker.
In the document they filed in court in Wichita, they wrote, “(We) demand to be set free and taken back to Cotopaxi, Colorado.”
