With ongoing hiring needs and a dearth of carriers, the Buena Vista Post Office will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
James Boxrud, USPS strategic communications officer, said USPS staff will help job seekers with the application process.
Rural carrier pay starts at $24.42 with full benefits and clerk positions start at $20.05, he said. The BV Post Office is looking to fill both clerk and carrier positions.
Interested parties also can apply online at www.usps.com/careers. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements and hourly pay is available on the website.
