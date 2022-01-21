Richard “Rick” Roberts recently declared his candidacy for the office of Chaffee County assessor in the November election.
He has worked in the county assessor’s office for 22 years, Roberts said in a press release.
During that time, he has held the position of deputy assessor 12 years and valued all commercial property for 18 years.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Denver, spent 10 years as a trustee for the Town of Poncha Springs and served as a volunteer firefighter for 15 years with Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
Roberts is an unaffiliated voter and will be asking for petition signatures in May to be placed on the November ballot.
He said he is familiar with the state statutes the assessor’s office must follow and believes in fair and equitable valuations.
Roberts said he knows the office, values all of the staff and will do everything possible to keep the office running smoothly for the county.
The current Chaffee County assessor, Brenda Mosby, is retiring at the end of her term.
