The Salida boys and girls’ cross country teams both captured 3A Tri-Peak League titles Friday at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy near Colorado Springs.
With the 3A and 2A championships split this year, Salida’s entire team was able to race at the same place in the same meet for the first and only time this season. Salida took advantage of the opportunity, winning the girls’ race handily while the Spartan boys ran in a pack to finish ahead of Manitou Springs.
Without Buena Vista to compete against, the Lady Spartans dominated the 3A league by snagging seven of the top-nine finishes and scoring their eighth straight league title.
“With Buena Vista running in the 2A league race, this one wasn’t much of a contest,” said SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox. “Outside of the Simshauser girls from Florence, it was all Salida in the first nine places.”
Florence’s Kylie Simshauser took first in 19 minutes, 16 seconds, but a wave of purple followed.
Quinn Smith finished second out of 36 runners in 21:38 while Alex Hebert crossed third in 21:52. Lanee Dziura placed fourth in 22:51, followed by Kaylynn Shaffer in sixth (23:07), Fern Clark in seventh (23:07), Ella Haynes in eighth (23:28), Lydia Tonnesen (ninth, 24:26), Kate Adams (13th, 25:38), Ellie King (16th, 26:13), Kali Banghart (24th, 28:36), Lane Baker (25th, 28:58), Opal Juba (26th, 29:12), Radana Myers (33rd, 32:07) and Riley Tomkiewicz (36th, 33:54).
Smith, Hebert, Dziura, Shaffer, Clark and Haynes all earned all league honors for their performances while Tonnesen grabbed an all league honorable mention.
Since Florence didn’t have enough runners for the team competition, the Lady Spartans ended up taking first with a perfect score of 15. Manitou Springs finished second with 64, followed by Lamar (67) and James Irwin (94).
The Spartans also scored a league title, but had to battle with Manitou Springs to earn it.
“As anticlimactic as the girls’ race was, the guys’ was every bit as good as advertised,” Wilcox said. “On paper it looked a good match up and in real life it was too.”
Henry Ilyasova of Manitou Springs, who Wilcox called “one of the better 3A runners,” won the boys’ 3A race in 17:12. Elijah Wilcox, however, kept Ilyasova in his sights and ended up placing second in 17:38 to lead the Spartans.
“If it wasn’t for a small miscue on the course, Elijah keeps the gap to 20 seconds,” the coach said.
Three other Spartans also finished in the top-eight to grab all-league honors.
Izayah Baxter placed sixth in 19:05, Hollis Beddingfield finished seventh in 19:13 and Kuper Banghart crossed eighth in 19:28.
“Izayah, Hollis and Kuper grouped up comfortably through mile one while stalking Manitou’s number three runner and held a slight edge on their number four,” coach Wilcox said. “During the middle mile, stalking turned to passing and all three Spartans left both Mustangs in their dust.”
Key points were traded in the team battle after the coup proved successful and things were dead even between the two schools, the coach said. The title then came down to each team’s fifth runner.
“The Spartans were in good hands,” coach Wilcox said. “Tristan (Jackson) was back on the course again after some time away and Logan (Merriam) was running like a man on fire.”
Jackson ended up placing 12th in 21:00, six seconds ahead of Merriam in 14th.
Salida ended up taking first with 30 points. Manitou took second with 38, followed by Lamar (63) and La Junta (104).
Otis Shin (15th, 21:48), Jack Landry (16th, 21:53), Tobin Wheeler (21st, 22:35), Cooper Hodge (27th, 23:36) and August Renfrow (29th, 23:51) also raced for the Spartans.
“Pack running played a huge role in helping Salida come away victorious and it no doubt aided many of our athletes on the course,” Wilcox said. “Over half of our guys’ team is underclassmen, inexperienced and just figuring out how to deal with a 5k. We’ve come a long way.”
In the 2A league championship, held at Monument Valley Park, Zalia Smith led Buena Vista to the team title with a first-place finish in 19:05.
Mallory Salazar (19:47) placed third for BV, Molly McMurry (20:56) finished fifth, Alexis Santopietro (21:49) took sixth, Kadance Kelso 22:28) placed ninth and Aja Hogan finished 11th (23:08).
The Buena Vista boys, meanwhile, finished second as a team behind St. Mary’s, 36-50.
Rosston Sherlock led the Demons with a third-place finish in 17:24, Seth Moss placed fourth in 17:42 while Jack Helmke finished 13th in 18:58.
Next up for the Spartans are the regional championships Friday at Florence’s Elmwood Golf Club. Salida will look to qualify for state with a top-three team finish, but will have The Classical Academy and some other fast squads to compete with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.