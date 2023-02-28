February’s winter storms have kept water year-to-date precipitation steady at 92 percent of median in the Arkansas River Valley, even as  basins to the north tapered off.

Snowpack in the basin has decreased from 82 percent at the beginning of the month to 79 percent as of Feb. 24.

