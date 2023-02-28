February’s winter storms have kept water year-to-date precipitation steady at 92 percent of median in the Arkansas River Valley, even as basins to the north tapered off.
Snowpack in the basin has decreased from 82 percent at the beginning of the month to 79 percent as of Feb. 24.
Hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer of the Natural Resources Conservation Service stated in the February water report the spring snowmelt has a better chance to make it to stream channels this year than in recent years due to last year’s “particularly wet summer,” which helped improve soil moisture going into winter, lessening the amount of water needed to saturate the soil.
This summer’s streamflow will still depend on spring snows in March, April and May.
The NRCS report on February snowpack, precipitation levels and streamflow predictions is due out March 6.
