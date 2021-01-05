Chaffee County Public Health announced Monday that Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement to make changes in Phase 1 distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has spurred the department to “thoughtfully and strategically rethink its protocols and processes.”
Changes include adding the 70 and older population, “frontline essential workers,” state government and frontline journalists.
Chaffee County said the changes were not announced until just prior to the announcement.
A second day will be added to the vaccination schedule offering online scheduling option for those who truly are part of the first phase at this time.
“We will be launching an online scheduling system to get people in Phase 1 vaccinated,” Andrea Carlstrom public health director and incident commander said. “Please do not call your medical provider, the hospital, or public health regarding vaccines at this time.”
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health will take the week to plan for all those who fall within Phase 1.
“We all need our phone lines and e-mail open for urgent and emergent matters. Rest assured, we will get to vaccinating those that fall within Phase 1 in the weeks to come,” Carlstrom said.
Once the county has launched the scheduler Carlstrom said she hopes that other healthcare workers and responders who have not received vaccinations will be first in line.
Following first responders and healthcare workers the plan is to welcome the 70 and older population, then a few weeks out, critical and essential workers.
The health department has not received a detailed description of those professions from the state.
Until such time as the health department receives the description, all businesses and employers that are currently operating in Chaffee County are included in this phase.
Capacity will be limited. Public health expressed hope that those who feel at lower risk will wait “until our most public facing businesses take their turn.” If volume is too great, public health said they will have to turn people away.
Public health will launch an electronic scheduler in the upcoming days and will give information about how to access it. In addition, public health will work on second dose process.
Vaccines distributed by Chaffee County Public Health are for Chaffee County residents only. The exception would be those who work in the county and can’t get vaccinated from their resident county.
For those who spend time in other places, it is important to commit to the two doses in the span of 28 days commitment.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working with other interested healthcare providers and pharmacies so that they become future distribution sites for future phases.
Chaffee County does not need additional volunteers for vaccination efforts.
“Thank you to those of you who have reached out to us over the past several months. At this time, we do feel equipped with the appropriate staffing and volunteer base to meet the vaccination needs of our county, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support,” Carlstrom said.
For further details about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. For frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq.
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and/or vaccine distribution plan for CCPH, contact CCPH at health@chaffeecounty.org.
