Murdered grandfather lies at middle of mystery

A Denver woman will be in Salida Sept. 7-10 seeking information on the murder of her great grandfather more than 100 years ago.
Katie Hester is hoping someone may know something about what happened in October of 1910 when her great-grandfather, policeman Jake Pate, was slashed in the throat while attempting to break up a fight in a Smeltertown saloon and later died from his wounds. His fifth child, Hester’s grandmother, Agnes, was born on the day Jake died – November 2, 1910.
After Jake died, his wife, Mary, quickly remarried a man named John Volentincic. A year and a half later, Mary died from pneumonias but shortly before her death, she changed her will so that Jake’s best friend, Louis Costello, would be in charge of the estate instead of her new husband, Volentinicic.
“It’s unclear why she remarried so quickly or why she changed her will,” Hester said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions and that’s why I want to come back where it happened and see if I can get some answers.
After Louis Costello was put in charge of the Pate estate, Volentincic was accused of bombing his house because Volentincic was upset about not being in charge of the estate.”
What happened to the surviving Pate children also remains a mystery. According to family lore, Jake Pate was stabbed in a tavern owned by a Michlich. Agnes (Hester’s grandmother) may have been adopted by the Michlich family because Michlich felt badly about what had happened. The other four children may have been sent to an orphanage in Pueblo.
She will be in Salida Sept. 7-10 to do some research and is hoping to eventually turn her findings into a book.
“If anyone has any information about this incident or anything about any of the folks involved, I would very much appreciate it,” Christus said.
She can be reached at 303-908-7981 or katiehesterchristus@gmail.com.
