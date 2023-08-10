Colorado American Legion charter suspension will not affect local posts

The Colorado American Legion charter was suspended in June pending an investigation after it was accused of financial mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and questionable accounting practices.
However, the suspension will not affect operation of the Salida post as each local branch has its own funding that is independent of the state charter.
“Basically, the state charter was suspended, but it does not affect the local post in any way, shape or form,” said Dennis Hunter, past commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 in Salida and district commander for Colorado District 12.
Hunter said the district level also will not be affected by suspension of the state charter because it has its own funding sources as well.
According to The American Legion National Executive Committee’s resolution, which outlines the order of operations regarding the suspension, “The American Legion Department of Colorado’s posts, districts, and the resources traditionally provided to veterans through the organization’s credentialed service officers remain fully operational and have seen no reduction in operations.”
The American Legion’s national organization temporarily appointed a Colorado Reorganization Committee to ensure continuity of programs and ensure the elimination of any potential impropriety.
For more about the suspension visit the resolution here.
