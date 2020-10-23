In late May, Zeke Wilcox, 13, climbed up to the top of Mount Shavano with his mom, Sarah.
Wilcox enjoyed the experience so much that he made a goal to keep climbing 14ers.
“I made a goal to do one a week and it built from there,” he said.
With his mom and dad, Kenny, bagging summits with him, Zeke’s goal first expanded to 14 fourteeners. Then it became 20 and finally his goal reached 25.
On Oct. 10 when Zeke climbed Grays Peak and Torreys peak with his mom, they were the 25th and 26th fourteeners the Salida Middle School student summitted this year.
“I love being in the wilderness and the accomplishment of getting to the top is awesome,” Zeke said.
In addition to Shavano, Zeke also climbed nearby 14,000-foot peaks Yale, Columbia, Missouri, Belford, Oxford, Huron and La Plata.
Wetterhorn Peak, he said, was “awesome.”
Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle, however, stood out to him for their difficulty.
“The danger factor was fun to me,” he said. “The intensity level was super unique to other mountains.”
Zeke also climbed three 13,000-foot peaks this summer. He even joined Jon MacManus when he finished his journey to climb all 637 of Colorado’s 13,000 foot peaks on an unnamed 13,034-foot peak near Creede.
At the time, MacManus guessed Zeke was the youngest person ever to climb that particular mountain.
“Just seeing him do all of those 13ers and 14ers was pretty inspiring and a great motivator to do that one day,” Zeke said. “I’d love to do all of the 14ers and start the 13ers soon.”
In addition to hiking to the top of mountains for fun, Zeke also runs cross country for Salida Middle School.
He said running and climbing mountains compliment each other, noting that the endurance he builds on hikes transfers to running, and some of the skills he’s learned running also transfer to climbing.
After competing in the middle school state cross country championships this weekend, Zeke said he might do one more fourteener before hanging up his climbing shoes for the winter.
