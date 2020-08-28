The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed 14ers Wieners to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
The food truck began serving a variety of gourmet hot dogs last September. It has kept its most popular items on the menu, like the Shavano Slop and Sadie Girl mountain dogs.
The food truck has also changed some things and added cheese steaks to their menu. Co-owner Mary Surrena said it has been flying off of the shelf since then.
14ers Wieners also offers unique beverages. Instead of mainstream sodas available everywhere, co-owner Paul Carey decided to bring in craft sodas from his home state of Wisconsin, which come in 16-ounce bottles.
“We wanted to bring in something that nobody else had available,” Carey said. “It’s the best root beer available.”
For sides, the restaurant has home-made kettle chips, macaroni and cheese and creamy coleslaw.
The food truck also serves homemade sausage from Gosar Farms in Monte Vista.
All of the food is served with compostable containers and cutlery.
“We just want to keep making really delicious food,” Surrena said. “It’s a comfort food from our perspective. With everything going on, it’s important to us to serve quality food. All of our COVID procedures are in place every day so people feel they can relax.”
The restaurant is located at 1425 E St. on U.S. 50 across from Murdoch’s. It’s open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It’s also open on holidays like Labor Day.
The food truck doesn’t take call-in orders, however, so people need to walk up to order.
People can find out more information about the food truck at facebook.com/14ersWieners.
