All Salida School District campuses will return to in-person programming today.
In a letter to district families, Salida Superintendent David Blackburn stated, “Within our community case counts are trending down, and more importantly within our student body the concerns are the lowest risk we have seen since August.
“We continue to see no evidence of transmission within school programming. The conditions support us making it to Thanksgiving Break, and we will monitor every case to determine if risks increase for anyone,” he said.
Blackburn offered thanks to the families that participated in quarantining as requested following the discovery of cases related first to Salida High School and then to Salida Middle School and Crest Academy.
The quarantine period ended Monday.
Blackburn stated, “It is clear that quarantining and a pause to in-person instruction is the fastest way back to what we all desire. In each situation we will pause for the time necessary to evaluate the case scenario to determine the least amount of quarantining as possible.”
