Monarch looks for lift operators

Monarch Mountain General Manager Randy Stroud said attendance was down about 30 percent this year at the annual Monarch job fair Saturday at Salida SteamPlant.
“Much fewer people showed up than what we had in the past,” Stroud said. “It’s been tough with all that is going on these days.”
Stroud said one of the departments still looking for employees is lift operations, which also was in a really tight spot last year in finding people to fill lift operator positions.
“With the COVID-19 restrictions requiring masks, they were the ones who had to enforce these policies, and they took a lot of heat from those who didn’t like them,” Stroud said. “They were treated pretty poorly, so we’ve taken steps to help them out. We’ve increased their pay, put in RFID (radio-frequency identification) to open the gates, giving them more time to interact with our customers instead of having to scan their tickets.”
Stroud said starting pay for Monarch will be $15 an hour, with positions like lift operators earning more.
“We’re open to anyone who likes to work in a fun environment and who wants to be part of the Monarch family,” Stroud said.
He said the best ways to apply for a job would be to go to Monarch in person, call 291-530-5000 or visit www.skimonarch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.