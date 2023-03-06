Envision Chaffee County presented an update to Chaffee County commissioners Monday on the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan from the Envision Forest Health Council.
The report was presented by Cindy Williams, Envision Chaffee County co-lead and Chaffee Common Ground committee chair, and Envision outreach coordinator Kim Marquis.
Since the Wildfire Protection Plan was updated three years ago, 5,158 acres have been treated and another 16,500 are in the “pipeline.”
The Envision Forest Health Council 10-year plan, developed in 2020, calls for 30,000 acres of targeted forest treatments by 2030.
To fund the work, more than $23 million has been raised in the county, including $3.7 million from the Chaffee Common Ground Fund, as well as state- and federal-level investments, a press release stated.
To date, approximately 33 percent, or $7,633,000, is from federal grants; 19 percent, or $4,512,000, is from utility companies; another 19 percent, or $4,323,000, is from federal agencies; 18 percent, or $4,070,000, comes from local sources; and 11 percent, or 2,626,000, comes from the state.
Funds are not only used for forest treatment but for hiring the staff necessary to support those goals.
In 2022 more than 2,000 forested acres were treated, bringing the total since 2020 to more than 5,000 acres.
Of that, 877 acres of treated area is private property.
The report stated more than 200 homeowners participated in treatments.
The total number of Fire Wise Communities has risen from three in 2020.
In 2022 Chateau Chaparral and Mesa Antero joined Alpine, Game Trail, Maysville, Piñon Ridge Estates and St. Elmo as Fire Wise communities.
“Like many communities across the American West, Chaffee County faces the threat of high wildfire danger due to decades of fire suppression, drought and ensuing insect infestations that caused forests to decline into poor health,” the release stated.
To counter the effects, Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Firecamp partnered with landowners in the Game Trail, Young Life Camp, Trail West, Three Elk, Lost Creek Ranch, St. Elmo, Alpine, Mesa Antero, Mesa Antero Estates, City of Salida, Hutchinson Ranch and nearby owners on the South Arkansas River, The Canyons, Piñon Ridge Estates, Poncha Pass, North Fork above Maysville, Shavano Creek and Little Cochetopa neighborhoods.
Partners that contribute to the effort to mitigate, especially on private property, also include Chaffee Chips, which helps to coordinate neighborhood slash removal and chipping.
In three years, 400 landowners have spent 5,500 hours building 1,400 slash piles that have been removed.
On federal public lands in 2022, about 1,000 acres were treated, including 250 acres in the Methodist Front community. U.S. Forest Service treated 169 acres on Cleveland Mountain and Bureau of Land Management treated 89 acres near CR 110 and on Poncha Pass.
The USFS also completed a prescribed burn on Trout Creek Pass to improved wildlife habitat and maintain an existing firebreak.
In addition to state, federal and private fire mitigation work, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association spent $747,000 in 2021 on wildfire mitigation in the county by removing hazard trees, strengthening power systems, replacing poles and upgrading transmission lines.
The association has plans to do additional work in Chaffee County this year.
To coordinate efforts throughout the county, Chaffee County Fire Protection District created a new mitigation coordinator position funded by a three-year Chaffee Common Ground grant. The position includes educating homeowners about defensible space and the department’s commitment to Chaffee Chips.
Colorado State Forest Service Southwest Area Manager J.T. Shaver said overall it has been a successful year with probably the highest acreage treated in a single year in 2022.
USFS Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards said the coordinated efforts were important because “fire doesn’t care who manages the lands.”
