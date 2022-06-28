Alison Brown has lost her case against Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
In a U.S. District Court ruling Thursday, Judge Regina Rodriguez granted the defense motion for summary judgment.
“It is further ordered that the summary judgment shall be entered in favor of the defendant (Chaffee County Board of Commissioners) and against plaintiff Alison Brown.”
Brown’s remaining claim and the case were dismissed without prejudice.
The original complaint filed by Brown stemmed from disputes she had with the county about her outfitting facility and kennel operation at her 11600 Antelope Road property and the denial of a certificate of occupancy on a newly constructed home while county staff found she was out of compliance with the county land use code.
Brown was requesting a jury trial and sought recovery of compensatory damages, or alternately nominal damages for mental, physical and emotional injuries as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
A county press release stated the county legal department has invested 430 hours in defense of the case as well as “substantial time required of staff and elected officials for depositions and related preparation.”
The county also engaged outside legal counsel for assistance in the defense proceedings.
The court’s orders include the recovery of court costs. Other expenses for outside counsel are covered by the county’s insurance.
Beth Helmke, county public information officer, stated fiscal impacts are expected due to resulting insurance premium increases.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said in the release, “While the county is of course pleased with the court’s ruling and outcome in the case, I’m saddened that this unsupported case was even filed since it required a significant amount of county resources to defend, time and resources that could have been devoted to the numerous other pressing issues facing the county.
“We look forward to moving past this case and investing our attention on more positive efforts for our community’s benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.