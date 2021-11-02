by Mountain Mail Staff
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department closed Cottonwood Pass for the winter season on Monday.
Despite a mild fall in the valley so far, seasonal road closures are now in effect for 12,126-foot Cottonwood Pass connecting Chaffee and Gunnison counties.
CR 306, leading to Cottonwood Pass, is not maintained beyond the Denny Creek Trailhead during winter months.
Motor vehicles, except for snowmobiles or snowcats, are not permitted beyond the winter closure gate.
Recreationists are advised to travel up CR 306 at their own risk.
The county plans to reopen Cottonwood Pass before Memorial Day, conditions and snowpack permitting.
