A presentation by Colorado Department of Transportation engineers to Poncha Springs trustees proposed a signaled intersection rather than a roundabout option for the north intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50.
In the past year, a temporary traffic signal was put in place at the intersection to facilitate traffic flow from one highway to the other, following a CDOT signal warrant study.
CDOT engineer April Toledo presented study results that show a permanent signal would cost less, last longer and be more familiar to drivers than a roundabout concept.
She said with the traffic type involved, a signal would provide better traffic flow and could be adjusted as necessary.
A realignment of U.S. 285 to create a four way intersection with Kimberlin Lane to the south of U.S. 50 is part of the plan.
CDOT Region 5 Traffic and Safety engineer Julie Constan said Senate Bill 267 funds could be available to be used to pay for the permanent intersection installation.
As planning continues, issues such a right-of-way acquisitions and business access will be finalized.
The plan now calls for painted medians to maintain business access from the highways.
Trustee Adrian Quintana, who also works for CDOT said maintenance for a signaled intersection would be easier than for roundabout.
A tentative timeline for the project estimates construction for the intersection improvements to run summer through fall 2022 or 2023 if right of way acquisition is necessary.
