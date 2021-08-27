Embracing Aging Chaffee, a year-round living resource for Chaffee County residents, will offer information and a sample of events to come at Salida Sunrise Rotary’s celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park.
Embracing Aging is among the nonprofit organizations having tables providing information on its work.
“Our focus is helping older adults thrive in Chaffee County,” said Molly Bischoff, senior resource coordinator for Chaffee County Public Health. “We missed having our mini fairs last year because of COVID-19, but this year we’re back with a different slant. We’re trying to provide smaller, safer events, going to where our older populations live.”
Mini fair attendees must be fully vaccinated, but if not, events can be viewed virtually, and if the COVID-19 situation worsens, events may all go virtual.
Five mini fairs are planned for September, and each will offer a number of on-site health screenings, health and resource concierges as well as lots of engaging activities, healthy food options and fun. Not every fair will have the same events and/or participants, but among the highlights are tai chi and healthy cooking demonstrations to be offered at the fairs at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, presentations on brain health by the Alzheimer’s Association, a presentation on “Awakening Joy” and how to be more resilient during these difficult times, health assessments, interactive booths, Eddie the balloon artist, an ice cream truck, healthy lunch and lunch entertainment by the Salida Ukelele group. Attendance is limited to 50 to 70 people at each event.
Events are all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. All will require sign-up online, to be announced. Events are scheduled for Sept. 14 at Mount Shavano Manor, Sept. 16 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Sept. 21 at Sunrise Manor in Buena Vista, Sept. 23 at HRRMC and Sept. 29 at the Buena Vista Community Center.
The first 50 to register at each event will receive goody bags.
For more information visit embracingagingchaffee.com.
