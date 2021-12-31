Minimum wage to increase Saturday

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $12.56, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage.
Voters in 2006 adopted an amendment to the Colorado Constitution that requires the minimum wage to adjust for inflation each year. From 2017-2020 the increase was larger after voters in 2016 approved a measure that raised the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020.
“As we head into 2022, Colorado workers who work for the minimum wage are getting a raise to $12.56/hour as the state builds an economy that works for everyone,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release.
Additionally, starting Jan. 1, direct care workers funded with any state dollars working in-home and community-based settings are to receive a minimum wage of $15 per hour. In Colorado, 47 percent of direct care workers access some form of public assistance to meet their daily needs and 34 percent are involved with Medicaid.
Inflation for Colorado is calculated and published by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, and because the minimum wage inflation adjustment must be published by September each year, it is based on inflation from mid-year to mid-year. The 2022 minimum wage is therefore the 2021 minimum wage, increased by inflation from the middle of 2020 to the middle of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.