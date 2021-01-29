Salida lost a leader and friend with the death of Charles “Charlie” Forster, 72, following a long battle against a type of lymphoma cancer.
A family friend confirmed late Thursday that Mr. Forster, the former president of Collegiate Peaks Bank died peacefully Thursday at his home in Salida.
Better known as Charlie, Mr. Forster recently retired after a 50 year career in banking, the last 30 years in Chaffee County.
While banking was his business, he immediately became involved in his new community when he moved to Salida in 1985.
He had an enduring commitment to health care and was inducted into the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Hall of Fame in 2016.
He served on the HRRMC Board of Directors and was president of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation for 16 years.
Among his many accomplishments was the transformation of the old Salida SteamPlant building into the event center it is today and serving on the planning committee to expand the Chaffee County Fair from its former 4-H fair status to the expanded “new old-fashioned Chaffee County Fair” in 1988.
More recently he was recognized by the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners for his many contributions to the community and its municipalities.
He leaves behind his wife, Connie, daughter Becky and her family
An obituary will be published in the near future and there will be additional coverage in the Tuesday edition.
Log In
