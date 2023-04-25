Salida High School senior Nate Yeakley said God intended for him to be an athlete.
Yeakley has been playing both baseball and basketball for as long as he can remember, having started recreationally around age 4 or 5, and he always watched baseball growing up.
Originally from Louisville, Yeakley moved to Salida during the pandemic to start his sophomore year at Salida High School. His family had always vacationed to Salida, he said, and it was a good place to pursue his passion for hunting and fishing.
His family has always been supportive of his efforts and endeavors, he said. “They just really care about me and want to help me.” His mom, Sarah Yeakley, coached both sports when he started, and she currently manages the score sheet for the home baseball games.
While he played on tournament baseball teams and Little League teams growing up, he mostly played basketball recreationally until he came to Salida, he said. “The whole team was really inclusive and helped introduce me to the school.”
“I used to like baseball more, but at this point I don’t know,” he said.
Of both sports, he said he most appreciates the team aspect. “Everyone has to work together.” Sometimes playing baseball he got burned out, he said, “but then I realize I’m playing for the whole team and not just for myself.
“When we have a supportive group of people and friends we can accomplish great things,” he said.
This year Yeakley made the All State second team for basketball. The all-star game is coming up on April 21, but Yeakley doesn’t think he will attend because it is on prom night.
Yeakley made an average of 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. He scored 279 points total this year with 158 rebounds and 40 blocks.
Thus far this baseball season, Yeakley’s batting average is .625 over 10 games. Last season he batted .529 and had 23 runs batted in.
“He’s a tested hitter and plays outstanding defense,” baseball coach Ken Skipper said. Yeakley is a team captain, and Skipper described him as a quiet leader, one looked up to by many both for his success and way of doing things.
Additionally, Skipper said he admired Yeakley’s even-keeled playing and hard work during practice. “He’s a solid all-around kid.”
In addition to being a notable athlete, Yeakley placed second in his class academically with a 4.37 grade-point average. “I’ve always worked hard on academics,” he said. “I find it hard to not try my best at everything.”
After working at the fish hatchery over the summer, Yeakley’s existing love of wildlife grew, and he now has an interest in studying it in college, or potentially engineering.
He is currently looking at Colorado State University and Mesa University, both of which have offered him academic scholarships, Mesa a full ride.
Yeakley said he is now looking forward to what his future holds and what God has planned for him. Of his time at SHS, he said he has learned to “trust in yourself because you have the ability to do great things.”
