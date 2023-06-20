Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the death Friday of a 41-year-old man who reportedly entered the Arkansas River in an innertube near the Buena Vista Whitewater Park and a short time later was reported to be in obvious distress on the river.

Witnesses said the victim in the innertube was struggling to make it to the shore near Buena Vista South Main recreation area on the river. The victim was witnessed going through hydraulics in the river and appeared to be struggling, a press release reported.

