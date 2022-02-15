A 37-year-old Salida man was injured in a pedestrian-vehicle incident at 6:57 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North F Street.
Police Chief Russ Johnson said the incident occurred after the man ran into the roadway and climbed onto the hood of a Ford SUV that was driving by. The man then fell backwards onto the street and suffered head trauma.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the man to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center before he was flown to a different, undisclosed hospital for treatment.
Johnson said police could not provide the name of the victim due to uncertainty surrounding his current health condition.
Witnesses said the man had been drinking heavily all day and was removed from Currents because he was too intoxicated. The man had also been seen at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden.
The driver of the SUV was Jeff Wright, 20, a transient staying in Salida. Johnson said Wright was driving approximately 10-15 mph.
Nobody was cited as a result of the incident. Police reported the cause was the pedestrian running into the roadway and being heavily intoxicated.
