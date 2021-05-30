Equities finished slightly higher Friday, posting a gain for the week. There were no significant headline drivers, keeping the focus largely on the health of the economic recovery, which was helped by Thursday’s encouraging initial jobless claims report.
Utilities, health care and technology were among the leaders Friday, signaling a slightly defensive tone to the gains. Global equities were higher and Treasury yields were down modestly, as trading volume across most markets was low ahead of the long holiday weekend.
Fiscal policy remained front and center with President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion 2022 budget released Friday, as well as Republicans’ $928 billion counterproposal to the White House’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill.
The market’s attention remains more on the latter at the moment, as fiscal stimulus and potential tax hikes pose the greatest near-term implications for the economic rebound. The GOP’s nearly $1 trillion infrastucture counter suggests that a bipartisan bill has potential, but tax-hike proposals may remain a contentious sticking point.
Personal income and spending data released Friday provided a fresh look at the health of the U.S. consumer. The April readings contain some distortions, but overall signal that spending and inflation trends remain on the upswing.
Personal income fell by 13.1 percent versus the prior month, reflecting the stimulus checks that went out in March. Adjusting for that factor, recent labor market readings suggest that aggregate household income is on the rise.
To that end, personal spending rose by 0.5 percent compared with March, reflecting the vaccine driving increase in economic activity. Of note is that an inflation measure contained within this data confirms the recent trend of rising consumer prices. This was largely expected, as rising inflation concerns are well-engrained in the market narrative.
This tug-of-war between stronger growth and higher inflation may be a key driver of market sentiment and performances as we advance through the summer.
The price of crude oil was down 23 cents a barrel, or 0.34 percent, at $66.62. The spot price of gold was up $9.30, or 0.48 percent, to $1,907.70.
The market report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
