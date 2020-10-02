Hannah Hannah has two tax liens against her

Chaffee County commissioner candidate Hannah Hannah has two Internal Revenue Service tax liens against her, one from 2006-2007 for $35,959.31 and another from 2010-2011 for $30,266.78.
Hannah said that after getting married in her early 20s, she and her now ex-husband Michael Hannah moved to Italy for his career.
“Our agreement was that he would take care of the finances and I would take care of the home and kids,” Hannah said. “We were paying our taxes in the countries we lived in, but didn’t think about the money carrying through the U.S. We received some bad information to file jointly. We then hired attorneys to work with the IRS to clear this and (the attorneys) went bankrupt, leaving us with the responsibility to the IRS.”
Hannah said that when they divorced, Micheal agreed to take responsibility of the debt to the IRS, while she took care of their two sons.
She said her ex-husband is still paying off the debt through an agreement with the IRS.
“As a single mom with that debt still hanging over me, I’ve been through a rough time,” Hannah said. “It was a mistake I made at an early age, because of a lack of education about finances.
“Who are you going to trust, the person who made a mistake, is working to fix it, and learned their lesson, or the person who never made a mistake? Since then, I’ve never had any financial issues on my own.”
She said she has taken this opportunity to teach others about how to be financially responsible by recommending the book, “The Richest Man in Babylon” by George S. Clason.
“I read this book to my sons all the time,” she said. “The commissioners oversee the budget and handle the allocations. As a single mom, that’s something I do all the time.”
This story was generated by a news tip given to The Mail by a reader.
