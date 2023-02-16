Family outing

Rich Parker, Anastasia Parker, 6, Jackie Parker and dog Java go on a family cross country ski outing, 2-year old Amelia Parker towed in a stroller. Salida received about 7 inches of snow which equated to .63 of precipitation Wednesday.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The winter storm that swept through Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday morning left between 6 and 7 inches of snow in Chaffee County and several closures in its wake.

Monarch Mountain reported 6 inches in the last 24 hours, and 7 in the last 48 hours.

