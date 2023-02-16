The winter storm that swept through Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday morning left between 6 and 7 inches of snow in Chaffee County and several closures in its wake.
Monarch Mountain reported 6 inches in the last 24 hours, and 7 in the last 48 hours.
Both Salida and the Buena Vista school districts were closed, and the Chaffee County offices were originally opening at 10 a.m., but later decided not to open. Calls to the city of Salida went unreturned.
The Colorado Department of Transportation made several temporary closures for snow removal Wednesday including U.S. 50 Monarch Pass and U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass.
Pagosa Springs, west of Wolf Creek Pass, reported 14 inches and had one of the highest totals in Colorado.
The veterans resource fair and town hall in Buena Vista for Friday at 2 p.m. was cancelled Wednesday. The next fair and town hall in the county is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge supervisor Mark Stacy said that by 4 p.m. Wednesday, the county crews, 14 plow trucks and other pieces of equipment, had plowed the “day one” roads, which include most major roads in the county.
Stacy said the “day two” roads, which are scheduled to be plowed Thursday, are roads around Turret, Granite and other, lesser used roads in the county. Stacy said everybody got out early and did a really great job Wednesday.
David Lady, Salida Public Works director, said they had their full fleet out, plus a couple of vehicles from the Parks and Recreation Department, about 10 in total, making a first pass on the streets.
Lady said they will be out starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to make a second pass and began working on snow removal where possible.
He said snow will be removed to a couple of different locations, including Marvin Park.
Lady encouraged people to move their vehicles out of the roadways, so plows can cover as much of the street as possible.
Some of the other snow totals around the state include:
National Weather Service forecasters predict sunny Thursday with a high of 31, west northwest wind 5-10 mph, and wind chill values between -10 and zero.
The weather will continue to warm up Friday, Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s and low temperatures in the teens and twenties.
