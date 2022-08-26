Author of ‘It’s Not About’ books to speak at library Saturday

John DiGirolamo speaks with a customer as he sells his books at the Haven for Hope Gala, where he donated 100 percent of his take that night to the charity. DiGirolamo will speak from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Salida Regional Library about internet safety and human trafficking awareness.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

John DiGirolamo, author of “It’s Not About the Badge” and “It’s Not About the Sex,” will speak from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., on internet safety tips and human trafficking awareness.

Some of the items on his agenda include:

