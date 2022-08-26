Author of ‘It’s Not About’ books to speak at library Saturday

John DiGirolamo, author of “It’s Not About the Badge” and “It’s Not About the Sex,” will speak from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., on internet safety tips and human trafficking awareness.
Some of the items on his agenda include:
• What an undercover police officer wants every parent to know.
• Tips on ways to protect your child.
• How predators target teens online and what you can do about it.
• Pitfalls of phone apps and games.
• Human trafficking: misconceptions vs. reality.
• Recognizing the signs that someone is being trafficked.
• How does someone get caught up in human trafficking and how does someone get out.
• How a survivor perseveres through the face of adversity.
• Discussion of the people profiled in his book and their specific stories of being trafficked.
