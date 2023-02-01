Crestone filmmaker Tokyo Cigar will premiere his short film “GRIM – a Philosophical Murder Mystery” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Road Brewery, 120 W. Silver Ave. in Crestone, .
Cigar developed, directed and starred in the 30-minute film to support his recently recorded album, and he said the people of Crestone and the scenery helped him develop the script.
“During the creation/filming of ‘GRIM – a Philosophical Murder Mystery,’ I was both a captain and passenger. The people/cast and places of Crestone dictated how the film was made,” Cigar said in a press release.
Cigar said he hopes the film supports his album, and people can enjoy “GRIM – a Philosophical Murder Mystery” on his website, TokyoCigar.net, once the premiere has occurred. He envisions this project will allow him the opportunity to score more films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.