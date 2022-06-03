Chamber Corner – Antero Outdoors

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Antero Outdoors to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Antero Outdoors is a boutique company producing premium outdoor clothing made of natural and sustainable materials. All its products are made in the USA.
Owners Barb and John Mannion said the outdoor industry currently relies heavily on synthetic, mostly polyester-based products to provide functionality and comfort at value prices. They said this is devastating to water systems due to shedding of micro-plastics and further promotes the petroleum industry.
Their company is leveraging a trend back to natural products, aided by advances such as more humane treatment of animals, a shift to organic cotton and advancement of fibers such as hemp and Tencel.
To learn more about Antero Outdoors’ sustainable clothing line, visit www.anterooutdoors.com or call 719-838-9005.
