The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will accept nominations until Sept. 15 for the 2022 Community Awards, which will recognize the nonprofit organization of the year, philanthropist of the year and volunteer of the year.

“The inaugural Community Awards give the foundation and members of our community an opportunity to recognize those who make a significant contribution and impact to Chaffee County,” foundation Executive Director Betsy Dittenber said in a press release.

