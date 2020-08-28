As Gov. Jared Polis switched Colorado’s COVID-19 statewide order in early May from Stay at Home to “safer” at home, hordes of out-of-county visitors arrived in Chaffee County under a weekend of blue skies, temps in the 70s and 700 cfs on the Ark.
The county remained closed to visitors that weekend. With Elephant Rock and other popular recreation areas closed, campers were posted up in every small pull-out along CR 371 up to the No. 5 bridge.
Tents were pitched inches from SUV bumpers as visitors ate lunch out of backseat coolers with a side of the river road’s traffic noise and dust. These scenarios played out in mountain towns across Colorado.
This is not to complain about the public’s willingness to follow COVID-19 health guidelines. There has been enough of that on Facebook. The point is that, like many mountain communities, Chaffee County’s recreation assets are a hot commodity. People simply can’t live without them.
An analysis of visitor spending for the Colorado Tourism Office shows that about 4 million people are likely visiting our county annually. According to local tax collections, tourism has grown roughly 15 percent a year since 2015, and demand for recreation has increased in the pandemic.
Envision, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), has been working for 18 months on a program called Recreation in Balance.
Roughly 60 community members from more than 30 groups, organizations and agencies are working to create a long-term plan that maintains healthy public lands, quality experiences and a thriving recreation economy into the future.
“Balance” is a dubious word and, as the coordinator for the program since its inception, I have been asked many times what it means. It’s different for every individual but I’ve observed that in general, we want to sustain our access and reap the economic benefits of recreation as long as our experiences don’t change too much.
Finding common ground on a balanced recreation plan is a tall order and our community needs a strategy to do it.
Envision is developing the Chaffee Recreation Plan to be included in the Comprehensive Plan, a guiding document that helps direct long-term growth and development.
We also are working with public land agencies— all are involved and have dedicated hundreds of combined staff hours already to the planning process — to create the future our community wants in regards to our recreation assets.
Hard questions are being addressed, such as where we should plan for growing use and where we might want to control use to achieve the long-term goals.
The Chaffee Recreation Plan will be based on computer modeling by Colorado State University to create maps that show where we have natural resources such as critical wildlife habitat and drinking water sources, and where we see intense recreation use disrupting the environment or resulting in a lot of trash or user conflicts.
The data mapping is similar to that developed for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which shows where we can most effectively treat the forests to reduce wildfire danger.
Like the wildfire planning process, Envision is reaching out to gather community input. Please take the 10-minute Chaffee Recreation Survey online at bit.ly/CRS-2020. You will be asked about your recreation experiences and your priorities for managing growth. Survey responses will directly inform the recreation plan.
Other communities have a lot of the same challenges we do — visitors who don’t properly put out campfires, people living on the land, trash and human waste left behind by those who don’t yet know basic Leave No Trace ethics. Public lands belong to every American but this is our home.
We are only 20,000 residents in Chaffee County and we can’t just keep picking up after ourselves plus the millions who visit.
Please pro-actively get involved in the county’s public lands management strategy by taking the survey today.
Kim Marquis is the Program and Outreach Coordinator for Envision Chaffee County, which catalyzes citizens to support the community and landscapes that make Chaffee special. Reach her at kim@envisionchaffeecounty.org.
