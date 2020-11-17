Monarch Mountain is staffed, trained and has its building ready for the ski season.
Now it just needs more snow.
The ski area announced Monday it is pushing back opening day, originally planned for Friday.
“There’s not nearly enough snow up here,” said Randy Stroud, Monarch’s general manager and chief operating officer. “That’s why we usually don’t put out an opening date; it’s impossible to know.”
Last year, for instance, snow came early and Monarch opened earlier than planned on Nov. 4.
Monarch, which relies entirely on Mother Nature for its snow, was reporting a 12-inch base on Monday.
Winter Park and Steamboat Resort, which both make snow, have also pushed back their opening dates.
Monarch, however, wasn’t worried about having to delay its opening a little.
“It’s no big deal here,” Stroud said. “We’ll just take a breather and let some storms roll in.”
He said they’re not going to announce another opening date, but will open the mountain as soon as there is enough snow to do so.
Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge and Wolf Creek are the only ski areas in Colorado currently open.
While some resorts have already sold out some days during the season, people can still ride Monarch any day they choose. Stroud said they haven’t sold out any days, but some are “getting there.”
He also said season pass sales were slightly higher this year compared to last.
When Monarch does open, masks and social distancing and other precautions will be in place during the pandemic.
Stroud has stressed that while Monarch will do everything in its power to make the season safe and successful, it needs its guests to do their part as well.
“In 20 years, I guarantee you still won’t be able to walk into a restaurant without a shirt or shoes or pants, but I doubt you’ll need a mask,” Stroud said. “In 20 years, we won’t even remember this.”
