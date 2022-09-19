The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are conducting the Fall Festivals high-visibility DUI enforcement period through Oct. 24.

There were 190 traffic fatalities in June, July and August in Colorado. Of those, 63 or 33 percent involved an impaired driver, according to a CDOT press release. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, there were 1,577 DUI arrests during heightened DUI enforcement periods.

