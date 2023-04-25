Due to the inclement weather around the state, Tuesday’s scheduled sport events for Salida High School have been postponed.

Girls’ soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said their game on the road against Manitou Springs will probably be rescheduled for Saturday, but that isn’t official yet.

