Salida continued to see an increase in sales tax in November, collecting a combined $927,510 from the city’s 3 percent sales tax, marijuana sales tax and the city’s share of county sales tax, a 12.6 percent increase from November 2020.
That brings the city’s year-to-date combined sales tax collection to $11,491,644, an increase of 21.4 percent from January to November sales tax collection in 2020.
In November’s individual sales tax categories, Salida collected $673,054 from the city’s 3 percent sales tax, a 9.3 percent increase from November 2020; $238,022 from the shared county sales tax, an increase of 19.4 percent; and $16,435 from the 15 percent marijuana tax, an increase of 91.1 percent from November 2020.
The city breaks its sales tax into eight categories based on the North American Industry Classification System. Following is a list of categories, the amount of money brought in for November and the percentage difference between November 2021 and November 2020:
• Retail trade – $487,834, 4.6 percent.
• Accommodation and Food Service – $88,505, 31.7 percent.
• Manufacturing – $16,797, minus 2.1 percent.
• Wholesale trade – 18,969, 11.7 percent.
• Construction – $9,338, 45 percent.
• Information – $9,782, 68.7 percent.
• Real Estate, Rental and Leasing – $4,503, 46.5 percent.
• Other – $37,326, 14.3 percent.
