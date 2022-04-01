He never thought he was doing anything unusual with his life, but the life Jack Watkins lived has been anything but usual.
No grade school or high school. WWII tail gunner. Distinguished Flying Cross. Navy recruiter. DU business degree. Ski area manager.
Not exactly what you’d call “usual” for someone with no elementary or high school education.
Watkins, 98, a longtime Poncha Springs resident, was born Jan. 14, 1924, and raised in Newbury, South Carolina.
While his parents worked at a cotton mill, he stayed home, he said, “taking care of the house” and his two siblings.
At 17, he joined the Navy. The date: July 25, 1941.
“I wanted to see the world,” he said. “I wasn’t seeing much of it in South Carolina.”
After basic training in Norfolk, Virginia, he was assigned to the USS Yorktown, CV 10, a tail gunner on a three-man carrier-based Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber.
This was the second Yorktown, originally the Bonhomme Richard, but renamed to honor the first Yorktown, CV 5, lost in the Battle of Midway, June 4-6, 1942.
Training was on the job, Watkins said. “There was no break-in period.”
It was a peacetime Navy when he joined, “but suddenly we were in a full-fledged war with Japan,” a war he was to serve in from its start through to its end in September 1945.
Trained “on the job” as a gunner, Watkins saw action in the Pacific as the Navy supported the Marines and Army island-hopping war effort from the Philippines to Iwo Jima.
Most of that time was aboard the Yorktown, except for a stint when the carrier was docked for repairs and upgrades, when he helped train newly assigned recruits in the art of single-engine, carrier-based gunnery.
When the war ended with atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, he said he was aboard ship awaiting the invasion of Japan.
Following Japan’s surrender, Watkins, then a petty officer first class, served as a flight engineer on four-engine Lockheed Super Constallations, search planes based in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Later, he became a Navy recruiter stationed first in Wyoming and then in Colorado, in Pueblo, as a chief petty officer.
It was while stationed in Pueblo that he first became familiar with Salida, the Upper Arkansas and Monarch, when a friend introduced him to skiing.
Up to that time, he said, “I never saw a pair of skis.”
Watkins left the Navy, enrolling at Denver University, even though he never attended high school or, much less, received a high school diploma. At DU, he earned a degree in business operations.
With a degree, Watkins returned to the valley and connected with the Berry family, working for four or five years, he said, taking the reins as ski area manager.
In 1968, the Berrys sold Monarch to Elmo Bevington, who owned a beer distributorship in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
With the new owner, Watkins stayed on, continuing his role as ski area manager and becoming a part-owner.
“Elmo was the kind of guy that if you did something good for him he would try to help you,” Watkins said.
As manager, the biggest changes at Monarch under Bevington’s ownership, he said, were the addition of new chair lifts and construction of the base lodge.
“We did a good job at the ski area,” he said, helping Monarch become one of Colorado’s principal ski mountains.
He was to work at Monarch for 10-12 years, when Bevington sold the area to Gerald Rogers, and then worked for a number of years with Frank Butala and Butala Construction.
“My entire career people could not believe it could happen like it did,” Watkins said.
“It’s been my life,” he said, starting out as an uneducated kid who “didn’t try to do anything unusual.”
