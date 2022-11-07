Lake County girls win cross-country state

The Lake County High School girls’ cross-country team celebrates after winning the Colorado High School Activities Association 2A state championship.

 

The Lake County High School girls’ cross-country team won the Class 2A state championship for the second year in row. 

The Lady Panthers earned the victory last weekend in Colorado Springs after working throughout the season to defend their title from 2021, which they won with the same team of runners as this year, plus a handful of freshmen. 

