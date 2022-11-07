Lake County girls win cross-country state

The Lake County High School girls’ cross-country team won the Class 2A state championship for the second year in row.
The Lady Panthers earned the victory last weekend in Colorado Springs after working throughout the season to defend their title from 2021, which they won with the same team of runners as this year, plus a handful of freshmen.
“We knew coming into the season that this is what we wanted to do,” said junior Violet Hill. “We stuck to that and proved that we can do it.”
Although Lake County’s team are defending champions, they were not predicted to beat the young and fast Heritage Christian Academy team from Fort Collins this year. But as the race progressed, the Panthers proved that theory wrong.
HCA started out aggressively and took the lead for the first mile, but Lake County’s runners owned the remainder of the race, coach Amy Peters said, who said the team’s goal was to “go all out” this year.
In the last mile-and-a half, the Panthers did exactly that. In the end, Heritage Christian’s top runner finished in fourth place overall, but Lake County’s team placed four runners ahead of HCA’s second finisher, securing the win for the Panthers.
Several Lake County runners set new personal records during the state meet or slashed multiple seconds from last year’s time.
The Panthers were led by senior Adele Horning, who took seventh overall in 20 minutes, 28 seconds. Keira King just missed a top 10 medal, placing 11th in 20:49. Violet Hill improved on her 2021 performance by 54 seconds and placed 12th in 20:51. Ella Bullock dropped 41 seconds from last year to reach 21:00 and 15th place. Brynna Lenhard and Clara Kirr both set new lifetime best times for now, running 21:54 and 22:15 respectively for 28th and 41st places.
“We’ve proven once again that we are a strong team that works really hard, but we’re still hungry,” said Peters, who added that the team is only losing one runner next season. “This is an incredibly mature group of runners with confidence and toughness. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.