New food and beverage establishments in Poncha Springs edged a step closer to fruition Monday.
Following a public hearing, the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees a approved a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Iron Chest Steakhouse, 9965 CR 128.
The steakhouse is a project by Chris Tracy, who also owns Currents Steak and Seafood on F Street.
The new restaurant will be next to Western Recreation in Poncha Springs.
In telling the trustees about the business Tracy said the Iron Chest will have a different menu from Currents.
Trustee Evalyn Parks said it will be nice to have a new restaurant in Poncha Springs.
Following a public hearing, trustees also approved a W-1 warrant request regarding setbacks for a proposed drive-through coffee shop at 10057 W. U.S. 50, brought by Angel of Shavano LLC.
In other business, trustees heard a presentation on nature-based solutions for wildfire mitigation by Angel Johnson of Terra Firma Forestry.
Johnson also requested a future letter of support for such mitigation work.
Trustees also heard a presentation on Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. from its director, Jake Rishavy.
Rishavy requested $7,500 toward improvements at the corporation, including hiring a full-time deputy director.
The total projected request for 2023 by CCEDC is $105,000, to be shared by the county and the three municipalities.
The $7,500 request has been included in the town’s draft budget to be discussed at a later date.
