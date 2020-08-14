Spartan Heights home to be residence of Giorno family

Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and the Salida School District have teamed up on a pair of builds this year, nearing completion on Habitat’s 23rd home in the county.
The soon to be finished current build is in Spartan Heights, a Poncha Springs neighborhood.
Spartan Heights has been used in the past as a training opportunity for Salida High School students interested in going into construction.
“The whole neighborhood is a success for us,” Salida School District David Blackburn said. “It has been a real financial success for the district.”
Jessie Jo Giorno has been selected as the future homeowner for this latest build.
Giorno is a paraprofessional with fifth and sixth graders for the school district and has lived in Salida for 29 years.
“I am so lucky to now be raising my son, Cade, in the town I was raised in,” Giorno said. “I am beyond thankful to be a part of the Salida School District, and support children of the community.”
Giorno said Cade, is “an amazing six-year-old who is a smart, fun, fish loving, football guru.” He will be heading into first grade this coming year.
“Not only is being part of the district awesome enough, but because of my occupation I was able to apply for this Habitat for Humanity house in Spartan Heights,” Giorno said.
She was selected in June as a future homeowner.
“Cade and I couldn’t be more blessed to have received this wonderful opportunity,” Jessie said. “I would like to thank the Habitat crew and all the tremendous volunteers for making this possible; also, I would like to shout out to all of my friends and family who have helped work on the home and supported us through this amazing build.
“It has been an adventure, and learning experience. I cannot wait to move into our new home, a place to call our own. It’s a dream to have an affordable home.”
Habitat for Humanity is accepting volunteers at the build site, as well as the ReStore. Visit their website at chaffeehabitat.org or call 719-395-0482.
