Meredith Takacs will be the new deputy director of youth and family services in the Chaffee County Human Services Department.
Monica Haskell, supervisor of youth and family services, announced the creation of the new position and hiring of Takacs.
Chaffee County commissioners held a truncated work session before their regular meeting Tuesday, sitting as the Board of Human Services, Board of Health and Landfill Committee.
Haskell said Takacs, who had been with the department for eight years, most recently as the department’s school liaison, is a good fit for the position, and now the task will be to fill Takacs’ former position.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom reported commissioners sitting as the Board of Health and gave several updates on ongoing programs.
Carlstrom said while the pandemic is still a big part of the public health landscape, society had moved on and other public health issues and programs are coming back into focus.
She said the county’s COVID communicable level has recently gone from low to medium and the transmission level from high to medium.
The fluctuations in data are due in part to the effects of hospital data and the size of the hospital.
Carlstrom spoke about the coming shift from emergency status when it comes to vaccines and testing, which may mean an increase in the cost of those items, especially for those without adequate health insurance.
The recent allocation of opioid settlement funding to municipalities and counties was also mentioned.
Carlstrom urged putting the funds to use as soon as possible to combat the opioid crisis.
“I think we need to strike while the iron’s hot to think how we can best fund opioid related projects in Chaffee County,” she said.
Following the hour-long work session, the commissioners convened their regular meeting.
Commissioners Greg Felt and P.T. Wood were in attendance. Commissioner Keith Baker was out of town and did not attend.
After approving the consent agenda, which included entering into an agreement for transfer of entitlement of AIP funds and an amendment of the lot sales restriction for Elk Run subdivision, commissioners approves the consent agenda.
Three items were approved: the Box minor subdivision plat for property at 33890 Vista Verde, Buena Vista; the Ferris minor subdivision final plat for property at 10217 CR 163; and the Searles rezone for property at 22485 CR 227.
A contract between the county and Tyler Technologies for human resources software was approved.
Public hearings on the Shaw heritage water subdivision and Shaw Ranch plat amendment were continued until the Feb. 21 meeting.
Consideration of the land use code section regarding private land camping for workforce, the final piece of Module 1 of the county’s land use code update, was continued until the March 7 meeting.
Commissioners adjourned to executive session on matters dealing with the Weber Ditch and GeoCamp water court cases, an investigation and possible criminal litigation and a potential litigation.
