The Partnership for Community Action will host the Queer & Trans Family Holiday Potluck, its last potluck event of the year, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The annual holiday potluck is a safe, inclusive way for the LGBTQIA+ community, their friends, families and allies to celebrate the diversity of seasonal holidays, make new friends and connect with the community via positivity and love, a press release stated.
This year, the potluck theme is WWSE (What Would Santa Eat?): everything from hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats to family holiday potluck classics to share.
Event coordinators Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe encourage community members to present some homemade entertainment such as original music or a favorite poem or holiday reading.
As always, they said, the event is alcohol-, drug-, hate- and cruelty-free (vegetarian/vegan food options are always encouraged).
Those who plan to attend can text their RSVP with what they are bringing to 719-221-9893 or email hello@goPfCA.com.
