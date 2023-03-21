Lovers of hunting and conservation gathered Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Big Game Banquet, for which 270 dinner tickets sold out.
The fundraiser raised at least as much as it did last year, which was $120,000, Dee-Ann Troutman, co-chair, said.
The purpose of the fundraising event, one of many the foundation puts on throughout Colorado, is to help with conservation of elk and their habitat, Troutman said. That could include herd control or rehabilitating habitats after fires. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation ensures that elk have enough to eat and enough property to run on, she said.
“Everybody here has a thought of conservation,” she said, “contributing to conserving our wildlife.”
The foundations tries to host the event every year, but missed a couple due to COVID and some hitches when the original committee disbanded, she said. The last two years the banquet has been held, tickets have sold out, and this year is no different in that regard, although 20 additional spots were available due to anticipation of a large turnout.
Around 15 chapter members helped out with this year’s event, Troutman said. “Without volunteers we couldn’t do this.” The dinner included smoked prime rib from the Drunken Muffin, mashed potatoes, chicken, salad and rolls.
The event included many different raffles, games for children, a live auction and a silent auction.
“It went really, really well; it was a great night,” Western Colorado Regional Director Jim Sparks said. The event, he said, is a testament to the people who live in this valley caring about conservation.
Sparks said in his opinion the coolest item at the event was a custom AR 10 rifle from Bighorn Canyon Trading Post.
Contributors who helped make the event possible include Elevation Beer Co., Salida Gunshop, Mountain Sports Haus, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Bighorn Canyon Trading Post, Hylton Lumber Co., High’s Liquor, Poncha Pub, Bliss Realty Group, Amicas Pizza, Brown Dog Café, Cellar Wine and Spirits, Walmart, Dean Dean Things, Krivanek Jewelers, Custom Framing, Salida Cutlery and Smoke Shop, Winsupply of Salida, D & C Enterprises, Scanga Meat Company, Ace Hardware, Horizon Dental, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Western Archery, Ryan Taverna of Mountain Sports Haus, Kate Woolman of State Farm, Laura Marcello, Doug Troutman, Matt and Jami Smith.
Troutman said the organization is always looking for volunteers. Call 719-221-0244 for more information about volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.