A 58-year-old male inmate from the Colorado Department of Corrections died Tuesday at the Littleton Adventist Hospital.
The inmate had been transported to a Cañon City area hospital on Oct. 14 after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and was later transferred to Littleton.
The inmate had been residing at the Fremont Correctional Facility.
Given medical privacy laws, the Department is unable to release the inmate’s name.
The Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since Oct. 6.
Phase III operations mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering.
All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units.
The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.
The CDOC has been conducting regular staff testing over the last several months, in coordination with medical and public health experts.
The department has also been conducting inmate surveillance testing in order to identify and quarantine those who are positive to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facilities.
The vast majority of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms.
The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times.
Additional information about the CDOC’s operational response to COVID can be found at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates.
