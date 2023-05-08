‘In Pursuit of Happenstance’ showing at Paquette

Local poet Barbara Ford and artist Roberta Smith hold their collaborative book “In Pursuit of Happenstance.” Smith’s art and Ford’s poetry are featured at Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant during May.

 

 Courtesy photo

Roberta Smith is the featured artist for May at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.

Smith’s work is being shown in tandem with a display of poems by Poncha Springs poet Barbara Ford. 

