‘In Pursuit of Happenstance’ showing at Paquette

Roberta Smith is the featured artist for May at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Smith’s work is being shown in tandem with a display of poems by Poncha Springs poet Barbara Ford.
The theme of the show is “In Pursuit of Happenstance,” based on the title of a book coauthored by Smith and Ford, which pairs Smith’s art with Ford’s poetry.
Throughout her award-winning career as a mixed media artist, Smith has employed a variety of methods and materials in her work, including pigmented plaster with drawing transfers, hand-dyed paper, oil and wax, calligraphy, gold and silver leaf, collage and the use of found objects.
The subject matter in this exhibit of Smith’s work ranges from ravens to abstractions and from figure studies to captured moments outside of time.
Ford’s poetry serves as both counterpoint and counterpart to Smith’s work.
Smith and Ford will be in the Paquette Gallery during opening night of the Valley Visions show at 5 p.m. today at the SteamPlant ballroom.
They will also be the featured artists at the Creative Mixer from 5-7 p.m. May 10.
That event will include a short poetry reading of selected poems from “In Pursuit of Happenstance.”
The book, currently a finalist for the Colorado Book Award in the pictorial category, will be available for viewing and purchase when the artists are present.
