The 23rd annual Headwaters Institute, an all-day workshop for the public and for first-year river guides, will take place from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10 in Salida.
The workshop is presented by the Arkansas River Outfitters Association, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
Local and regional experts will present lectures and break-out sessions on topics including current issues in water management, the geology of the Arkansas Valley, stream ecology, wildlife along the river and public lands issues, a press release stated.
Jeff Mitton, CU Boulder professor emeritus, will give a talk on the effects of global climate change on the Arkansas, sponsored by Soulcraft Brewing.
Morning sessions will take place in Riverside Park, and afternoon events will be at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The cost for raft guides is $10 and for the public is $20 and includes a picnic lunch by Mo Burrito and an after-party with pizza and beer sponsored by Moonlight Pizza and Browns Canyon Brewing Company.
All fees support stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Register at https://garna.org/calendar/headwaters-institute. For questions and more information, call the GARNA office at 719-539-5106 or email programs@garna.org.
