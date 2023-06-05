Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing today on proposed land use code amendments to clarify and adjust “minor” issues related to code sections adopted in October as part of Module 1 of the county’s land use code rewrite project.

The request stated, “Following the implementation of the new LUC language, county staff discovered a few opportunities for fine-tuning the new LUC to best effectuate its intent, clarify potentially ambiguous terms and eliminate confusion or loopholes in the code.”

