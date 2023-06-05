Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing today on proposed land use code amendments to clarify and adjust “minor” issues related to code sections adopted in October as part of Module 1 of the county’s land use code rewrite project.
The request stated, “Following the implementation of the new LUC language, county staff discovered a few opportunities for fine-tuning the new LUC to best effectuate its intent, clarify potentially ambiguous terms and eliminate confusion or loopholes in the code.”
Areas included in that fine-tuning process include sections dealing with short-term rentals, a subject that has come up in recent commissioners meetings.
Under the new land use code, a short-term rental was required to show a certificate of occupancy.
The matter has been brought up in previous meetings by short-term rental property owners who said that many properties in Chaffee County do not have a certificate because they were built before the establishment of the Building Safety Department.
A change is proposed to allow properties without a certificate of occupancy to obtain a short-term rental license if they complete an attestation form and property inspection to ensure major life safety hazards are not immediately present.
Clarification of the appeal process for license denials is also proposed.
“The proposed language is more aligned with the county’s original short-term rental ordinance, under which appeals were processed in the past,” the proposal states.
The process would include the ability to submit materials in support of an appeal.
A further change is proposed to remove the designation of using a property for a short-term rental as a change of use as well as changes to address loopholes in the short-term rental license policy.
Other changes being considered include new language to clarify at least one accessory dwelling unit is an accessory use without counting toward density limitations.
Commissioners will consider a proposed change regarding camping of private lane – commercial use that stipulates allowing property owners to provide seasonally appropriate lodging materials for potential campsites.
Amendments to the regulations for special events permits and Chaffee wildfire hazard mitigation standards will also be considered.
Other agenda items include a resolution setting dates for Board of Equalization hearings, appointing referee for the board and appointing arbitrators for appeals of the board.
Commissioners will consider the release of lot sales restrictions and/or escrow guarantee for the Shaw Ranch subdivision.
Broadband program opportunities will also be discussed.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., and is also available remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phohne at 719-359-4580, ID 109079543.
